The World View - Warnings to Russia from the EU, White House & Czech Republic

India’s Covid-19 crisis yet more bad news for a beleaguered country.
European football’s breakaway the criticism has been stark & severe.
The abandoned sailor finally allowed off his ship after 4 years.
A Royal Intruder she simply walked into Prince Andrew’s house.
A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan.
Not so super football’s European super league is unravelling.
Happy birthday your Mmajesty a quiet 95th birthday for the Queen today.
A lonely goodbye the Queen’s sad farewell at Prince Philip’s funeral
Europe’s breakaway super league 12 big football clubs could go it alone
St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.
Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.
America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out.
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it.
A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket.
Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India’s Covid-19 regulations.
Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad.
A terrorist act in Iran claims of a cyber attack by Israel.
A flood of tributes some especially telling words about Prince Philip.
Emerging from lockdown Monday is reopening day for England & Wales.