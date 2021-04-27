The World View - AstraZeneca vaccine controversy the US is sharing / the EU is suing

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Vehicle Wrapping
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Maleke - Owner of Luxury Wraps
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Julius Malema delivers the EFF’s Freedom Day message
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: State Capture: Estina related evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:50
#PAYTHEGRANTS - No to the termination of the R350 Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Julia Eccles, member of #PayGrants Campaign
125
Today at 16:10
Court interdicts the disbursement of the R1.2bn tourism equity fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:40
The state of things name after our stalwarts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Lakaje, Eyewitness News Contributor
125
Today at 16:50
Forces to take on Mozambique Jihadist
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Fabricius
125
Today at 17:10
DSV together with Covax get Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anthony Diack, CEO of DSV
125
Today at 17:20
Sea change project
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 18:10
Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
125
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM; Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice ( CART ARY1 - Zero Malaria Org 1'42'' )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
125
