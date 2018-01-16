World View with Adam Gilchrist

There has been a shootout in Caracas Venezuela, as armed police target a rebellious pilot. England cricketer Ben Stokes has finally been charged with affray after an incident at a Bristol nightclub. The leader of the United Kingdom’s Independence Party faces flak after racist slurs by his girlfriend against Meghan Markle were exposed. An American Second World War dog has been awarded a medal for gallantry.



