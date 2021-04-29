The World View - An Oxygen SOS problems for an Indian man with a dying grandfather

The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Give us more guns- Marh Shaw.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mark Shaw
Guests
Mark Shaw
Today at 15:10
EWN: Supra meets with branches in the North West
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Black Sash Webinar : Termination of Covid- 19 Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
SA’s new debit order system to come into effect 1 May
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Tim Masela, National Payment System Department Head at SARB
Guests
Mr Tim Masela, National Payment System Department Head at SARB
Today at 16:10
SAA Technical starting retrenchment process that could cut more than half its staff
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Derek Mans Organiser: Aviation and defence
Guests
Derek Mans Organiser: Aviation and defence
Today at 16:20
EWN: Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture - Day 2
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
ZOOM: #PromisesPromises: Synagogue Church Of All Nation investigation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Segun O'Law, Media explorer and Operator at Objectv Media
Guests
Segun O'Law, Media explorer and Operator at Objectv Media
Today at 16:50
City of Joburg's debt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 17:10
Leading South African AIDS and Covid-19 scientist appointed to the 9-member Science Council of the World Health Organisation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 18:13
Analysis of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Six habits of successful entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
