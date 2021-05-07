The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

Japan’s Olympic Hiccup on the final few days of the torch relay.
Tributes To Napoleon although some in France don’t want any celebrations.
Big Issues & tough talking the face to face G7 summit is underway.
Royal produce both the Queen & the Duchess of Sussex have been busy.
Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced.
China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England.
A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it.
A search for Nazi gold it begins in Poland next week.
The loss of the 3rd Astronaut Michael Collins RIP.
Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.
An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.
The Indonesian submarine confirmed it sank with 53 lives lost.
A quarantine study French scientists research the impact of isolation.
The abandoned sailor finally allowed off his ship after 4 years.
A Royal Intruder she simply walked into Prince Andrew’s house.