The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

Today at 11:05
Relationships- the ins and outs of couples therapy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jeanie Cave
Today at 12:05
A memorial service is underway for the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:10
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule murder denied bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Thoshan Panday and others appear at the Durban Margistrate court in relation to the 2010 World Cup police accommodation corruption case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Nafiz Modack, co-accused with Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje appear in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
AUDIO: Nkosana Makate's case is back in court to review the R47-million compensation offered to him by Vodacom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
Help family raise R350,000 to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana from China Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphamphuli says the police told them she fell from the 13th floor while visiting a friend. 7 May 2021 8:58 AM
South Africa records 2,149 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 366,101 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 7 May 2021 7:16 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Outkast: Hey Ya! 'The saddest song ever written' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2021 9:26 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We're not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

7 May 2021 8:45 AM

Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.

Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights. 

 


The World View - World’s dark horizon another covid warning from the W.H.O.

6 May 2021 8:42 AM

Japan’s Olympic Hiccup on the final few days of the torch relay.
 
Tributes To Napoleon although some in France don’t want any celebrations.

The World View - Mexico’s train track collapse the death toll has risen to 23

5 May 2021 8:52 AM

Big Issues & tough talking the face to face G7 summit is underway.
 
Royal produce both the Queen & the Duchess of Sussex have been busy. 

 

The World View - India’s Covid-19 disaster the oxygen shortage has become dire

4 May 2021 8:32 AM

Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
 
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced. 



 

The World View - An unnoticed Asian war at the border between Tajikistan & Kyrgyzstan

3 May 2021 8:32 AM

China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
 
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
 
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England. 



 

The World View - India’s tribal medicine problem it may be making the pandemic worse

30 April 2021 8:37 AM

A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
 
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it. 

 

The World View - An Oxygen SOS problems for an Indian man with a dying grandfather

29 April 2021 8:30 AM

A search for Nazi gold it begins in Poland next week.
 
The loss of the 3rd Astronaut Michael Collins RIP. 



 

The World View - AstraZeneca vaccine controversy the US is sharing / the EU is suing

27 April 2021 8:41 AM

Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.

An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.

The World View - India’s Covid-19 crisis things are getting even worse

26 April 2021 8:31 AM

The Indonesian submarine confirmed it sank with 53 lives lost.
 
A quarantine study French scientists research the impact of isolation. 

 

The World View - A decisive decade President Biden’s climate change message

23 April 2021 8:56 AM

The abandoned sailor finally allowed off his ship after 4 years.
 
A Royal Intruder she simply walked into Prince Andrew’s house.

Shoba denied bail again in Tshegofatso Pule murder case

7 May 2021 10:40 AM

Pls Call me: Makate hopeful justice will be served in judicial review

7 May 2021 10:35 AM

Masondo warns govt should use own data, analysis to curb spending

7 May 2021 10:23 AM

