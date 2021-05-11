Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave. 11 May 2021 8:08 AM
South Africa records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 395,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 11 May 2021 6:40 AM
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe' United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Local
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms.. 6 May 2021 8:31 PM
View all Politics
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Harris, CEO at Wesgro. 10 May 2021 5:06 PM
View all Business
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 9:00 AM
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity. 9 May 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 8:36 AM
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View  - Violence In Israel rocket attacks, air strikes & protest clashes

The World View  - Violence In Israel rocket attacks, air strikes & protest clashes

11 May 2021 8:46 AM

China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
 
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation. 

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Afghanistan’s School Atrocity dozens died mainly schoolgirls in Kabul

10 May 2021 8:43 AM

 A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
 
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

7 May 2021 8:45 AM

Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.

Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World’s dark horizon another covid warning from the W.H.O.

6 May 2021 8:42 AM

Japan’s Olympic Hiccup on the final few days of the torch relay.
 
Tributes To Napoleon although some in France don’t want any celebrations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mexico’s train track collapse the death toll has risen to 23

5 May 2021 8:52 AM

Big Issues & tough talking the face to face G7 summit is underway.
 
Royal produce both the Queen & the Duchess of Sussex have been busy. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - India’s Covid-19 disaster the oxygen shortage has become dire

4 May 2021 8:32 AM

Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
 
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An unnoticed Asian war at the border between Tajikistan & Kyrgyzstan

3 May 2021 8:32 AM

China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
 
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
 
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - India’s tribal medicine problem it may be making the pandemic worse

30 April 2021 8:37 AM

A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
 
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Oxygen SOS problems for an Indian man with a dying grandfather

29 April 2021 8:30 AM

A search for Nazi gold it begins in Poland next week.
 
The loss of the 3rd Astronaut Michael Collins RIP. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - AstraZeneca vaccine controversy the US is sharing / the EU is suing

27 April 2021 8:41 AM

Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.

An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

