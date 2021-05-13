The World View - Escalating Middle East violence the UN fears an all out war in Israel

Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy.
China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation.
A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal.
Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.
Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights.
Japan’s Olympic Hiccup on the final few days of the torch relay.
Tributes To Napoleon although some in France don’t want any celebrations.
Big Issues & tough talking the face to face G7 summit is underway.
Royal produce both the Queen & the Duchess of Sussex have been busy.
Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced.
China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England.
A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it.