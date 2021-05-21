The World View - A Ceasefire In Gaza Israeli and Palestinian officials agree a truce

Belgian Manhunt unusually details are released of an extremist suspect.
Donald Trump in trouble a criminal investigation is now taking shape.
Numbers numpties it appears many of us are mixed up by Maths.
The pandemic gadget it’s a Covid-19 test that takes a single second.
A final free for Fans a generous offer from the Manchester City owner.
Working to death a new report from the World Health Organisation.
How to tell If you’re posh thanks to a handy new guide.
Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.
The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96.
Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy.
The pandemic report it concludes that lost time cost lives.
An Australian turns Irish she’s picked up an Irish accent after an op.
China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation.
A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal.
Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.
Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights.