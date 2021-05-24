The World View - The Belarus conspiracy diverting a plane to arrest a journalist

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths The Health Department says a total number of 651,628 citizens have been vaccinated to date. 25 May 2021 6:51 AM
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News. 24 May 2021 6:29 PM
Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tehera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha,... 24 May 2021 3:22 PM
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous' Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'. 24 May 2021 5:32 PM
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing... 24 May 2021 12:37 PM
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food. 22 May 2021 11:27 AM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Sechaba Morojele shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 24 May 2021 2:15 PM
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - The Belarus conspiracy diverting a plane to arrest a journalist

The World View - The Belarus conspiracy diverting a plane to arrest a journalist

24 May 2021 8:54 AM

Mass murder in El Salvador an ex policeman is under arrest.
 
Nul points a humiliating night for the U.K. at the Eurovision song contest. 


The World View - A Ceasefire In Gaza Israeli and Palestinian officials agree a truce

21 May 2021 8:49 AM

The Princess Diana interview an inquiry says the BBC was deceitful.
 
The Eurovision song contest the final beckons but with problems. 

The World View - Lost at Sea an ongoing search for people stranded by India’s cyclone

20 May 2021 8:41 AM

Belgian Manhunt unusually details are released of an extremist suspect.
 
Donald Trump in trouble a criminal investigation is now taking shape.
 
Numbers numpties it appears many of us are mixed up by Maths. 

The World View  - Spain’s migrant influx at its’ 2 enclave territories in Morocco

19 May 2021 8:34 AM

The pandemic gadget it’s a Covid-19 test that takes a single second.
 
A final free for Fans a generous offer from the Manchester City owner.

The World View - Storm hits India hundreds of thousands are being evacuated

18 May 2021 8:31 AM

Working to death a new report from the World Health Organisation.
 
How to tell If you’re posh thanks to a handy new guide.

The World View - The Gaza crisis the UN meets as Israel continues its bombardment

17 May 2021 8:33 AM

Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.

The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96. 

 

The World View - Middle East tensions mount Israel moves closer to a ground offensive

14 May 2021 8:53 AM

Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
 
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy. 

The World View - Escalating Middle East violence the UN fears an all out war in Israel

13 May 2021 8:52 AM

The pandemic report it concludes that lost time cost lives.
 
An Australian turns Irish she’s picked up an Irish accent after an op. 

 

The World View  - Violence In Israel rocket attacks, air strikes & protest clashes

11 May 2021 8:46 AM

China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
 
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation. 

 

The World View - Afghanistan’s School Atrocity dozens died mainly schoolgirls in Kabul

10 May 2021 8:43 AM

 A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
 
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal. 

 

Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave

Business

Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous'

Politics

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

Business Opinion

Zikalala calls for calm in KZN following murder of Richards Bay Minerals manager

25 May 2021 6:49 AM

Gupta enterprise earned over R15bn from Transnet contracts, Zondo told

25 May 2021 6:37 AM

Malian army detains leaders, triggering condemnation, coup fears

25 May 2021 5:59 AM

