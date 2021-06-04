Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths The Health Department says 1,266,893 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 June 2021 7:34 AM
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens? Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim. 4 June 2021 5:45 PM
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday. 4 June 2021 3:44 PM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitanga... 3 June 2021 10:42 AM
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would... 4 June 2021 5:27 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View  - Sporting brain concussion an end to some astonishing racism in the NFL

The World View  - Sporting brain concussion an end to some astonishing racism in the NFL

4 June 2021 10:09 AM

China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
 
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen. 

 


The World View - A looming environmental disaster because of a sinking ship off Sri Lanka

3 June 2021 9:17 AM

China’s image problem Xi Xinping urges a PR makeover.
 
Parties, Parades & Pageants a plan for the Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee. 

 

The World View - Freedom for the people slayer an Italian mafia boss is out of prison

2 June 2021 8:35 AM

A green light for Sinovac the WHO approves a Chinese covid-19 vaccine.
 
Vomit treasure a wapping windfall for some fishermen in Yemen. 

 

The World View - New Covid investigation did it all begin in a Chinese laboratory?

31 May 2021 8:30 AM

A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers. 

Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.

Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews. 

 

The World View - China’s Covid spat with America it’s all about the source of the virus

28 May 2021 11:07 AM

A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.

The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.

 

The World View - Shell gasses the oil giant has been instructed to cut CO2 emissions

27 May 2021 8:47 AM

From aide to enemy Boris Johnson’s ex advisor vents about the pandemic.
 
The Amazonian life lesson a health study of a tribe in Bolivia. 

The World View - George Floyd anniversary Floyd family went to the White House

26 May 2021 8:47 AM

The Texas gun decision removing the need for handgun registration.

Ultimate life expectancy scientists predict mankind’s maximum age. 

The World View - A Wedding In Mid Air a covid defying ceremony in Indian airspace

25 May 2021 8:52 AM

Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.  

The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle. 

 

The World View - The Belarus conspiracy diverting a plane to arrest a journalist

24 May 2021 8:54 AM

Mass murder in El Salvador an ex policeman is under arrest.
 
Nul points a humiliating night for the U.K. at the Eurovision song contest. 

The World View - A Ceasefire In Gaza Israeli and Palestinian officials agree a truce

21 May 2021 8:49 AM

The Princess Diana interview an inquiry says the BBC was deceitful.
 
The Eurovision song contest the final beckons but with problems. 

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

