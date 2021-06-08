The World View - Dramatic dementia drug approved by US medical regulators

A Royal baby Harry & Meghan have a new bundle of joy.
A Danish Island Denmark is creating a whopper of an artificial island.
China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen.
China’s image problem Xi Xinping urges a PR makeover.
Parties, Parades & Pageants a plan for the Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee.
A green light for Sinovac the WHO approves a Chinese covid-19 vaccine.
Vomit treasure a wapping windfall for some fishermen in Yemen.
A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers.
Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.
Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews.
A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.
The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.
From aide to enemy Boris Johnson’s ex advisor vents about the pandemic.
The Amazonian life lesson a health study of a tribe in Bolivia.
The Texas gun decision removing the need for handgun registration.
Ultimate life expectancy scientists predict mankind’s maximum age.
Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.
The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle.