The World View - Mass murder in Afghanistan workers for mine clearing charity the Halo Trust

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to... 12 June 2021 8:47 AM
LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies CEO of Proactive Solutions Dr Fundile Nyathi says chances of having natural birth when having multiple pregnancy is close to nil. 12 June 2021 8:29 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,021 new cases and 182 deaths The Health Department says 1,690,026 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 12 June 2021 6:53 AM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’,... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Mass murder in Afghanistan workers for mine clearing charity the Halo Trust

The World View - Mass murder in Afghanistan workers for mine clearing charity the Halo Trust

10 June 2021 8:49 AM

America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.

The world’s most Livable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table. 

 


The World View - Global crime sting 800 criminals arrested in about a dozen countries

9 June 2021 8:31 AM

Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
 
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque.

The World View - Dramatic dementia drug approved by US medical regulators

8 June 2021 8:30 AM

Greece’s Covid-19 recovery a cunning but simple plan for the Greek Islands.
 
Donald Trump’s trousers a weird amount of attention on this. 

 

The World View - Turkish sea snot it’s an unpleasant & lingering pollution problem

7 June 2021 8:41 AM

A Royal baby Harry & Meghan have a new bundle of joy.
 
A Danish Island Denmark is creating a whopper of an artificial island. 

 

The World View  - Sporting brain concussion an end to some astonishing racism in the NFL

4 June 2021 10:09 AM

China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
 
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen. 

 

The World View - A looming environmental disaster because of a sinking ship off Sri Lanka

3 June 2021 9:17 AM

China’s image problem Xi Xinping urges a PR makeover.
 
Parties, Parades & Pageants a plan for the Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee. 

 

The World View - Freedom for the people slayer an Italian mafia boss is out of prison

2 June 2021 8:35 AM

A green light for Sinovac the WHO approves a Chinese covid-19 vaccine.
 
Vomit treasure a wapping windfall for some fishermen in Yemen. 

 

The World View - New Covid investigation did it all begin in a Chinese laboratory?

31 May 2021 8:30 AM

A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers. 

Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.

Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews. 

 

The World View - China’s Covid spat with America it’s all about the source of the virus

28 May 2021 11:07 AM

A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.

The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.

 

The World View - Shell gasses the oil giant has been instructed to cut CO2 emissions

27 May 2021 8:47 AM

From aide to enemy Boris Johnson’s ex advisor vents about the pandemic.
 
The Amazonian life lesson a health study of a tribe in Bolivia. 

WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest

Local

LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies

Local

WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday

Local

Borehole drilled by GotG provides enough water to meet Rahima Moosa Hosp demand

12 June 2021 8:23 AM

Third wave, additional Maxeke patients putting major strain on Bara Hospital

12 June 2021 8:07 AM

SA records 8,021 more COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng accounting for 60% of total

12 June 2021 7:51 AM

