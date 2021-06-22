The World View - Spanish pardon for the 9 jailed catalan revolutionaries

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Money for Covid-19 vaccination drive is available — if the political will can be found
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick journalist
Today at 17:10
[Reaction] Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Today at 18:09
South Africa's controversy-ridden former president Jacob Zuma handed a 15-month unsuspended imprisonment term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Anton Van Dalsen - Legal Counsellor at Helen Suzman Foundation
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Today at 18:43
CART : ARY2 - 1'0'' Davis Higgs owner of Marble Restaurant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice ( CART ARY 6 - 151'' Savanna )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment. 29 June 2021 1:56 PM
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence. 29 June 2021 11:02 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Spanish pardon for the 9 jailed catalan revolutionaries

The World View - Spanish pardon for the 9 jailed catalan revolutionaries

22 June 2021 8:57 AM

Dubai’s Princess Latifa she is seemingly alive & well & on holiday.
 
An EU TV clampdown they may kick some British TV shows off the air. 

The Prince Charles Diana conspiracy a former top cop has revealed all.

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Miami rubble search rescuers say they haven’t given up hope

29 June 2021 8:43 AM

The covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
 
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Exodus In Bangladesh 3 days before a strict lockdown in the capital

28 June 2021 8:35 AM

Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.

The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
 
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

25 June 2021 8:42 AM

Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
 
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Misery for America’s child refugees the truth of a detention camp in Texas

24 June 2021 11:03 AM

A Missing Italian Toddler found after a 48 hour search.
 
The accident prone Indiana Jones another accident for Harrison Ford. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Taliban gains alarm bells in Afghanistan as extremists gain ground

23 June 2021 10:14 AM

Covid-19 crowds the W.H.O. frets about increased European football crowds.
 
Expensive for Ex pats the world’s priciest cities for foreigners. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Brazil’s continuing Covid crisis now over half a million deaths

21 June 2021 8:47 AM

America’s record heatwave hot to extremes in south western states.
 
The Prince Charles Diana conspiracy a former top cop has revealed all. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global Covid cases it’s both good & bad news from the W.H.O.

16 June 2021 8:32 AM

The Belarus plane hijacking the boss of Ryanair speaks up.
 
Cristiano cans Coca Cola the power of a star footballer’s taste. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Missing migrant boat off Yemen dozens of people may be dead

15 June 2021 8:35 AM

NATO’s new China warning concern about the Chinese military threat.
 
A lockdown delay England’s freedom day won’t now happen next week.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - G7 Summit ends plenty of photo ops but what did it achieve?

14 June 2021 8:43 AM

Switzerland’s Climate Vote the Swiss have said no to cutting emissions.
 
Euro Football a dramatic start - not least for Denmark’s stricken star. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

Africa

Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi

Local

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local Lifestyle

Local

EWN Highlights

As ANC studies ConCourt's Jacob Zuma ruling, stalwart says it’s ‘embarrassing’

29 June 2021 3:58 PM

9 powerful quotes from the contempt of court judgment against Jacob Zuma

29 June 2021 3:54 PM

Winde: The Western Cape is prepared for peak of the third COVID-19 wave

29 June 2021 2:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA