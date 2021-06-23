The World View - Taliban gains alarm bells in Afghanistan as extremists gain ground

Covid-19 crowds the W.H.O. frets about increased European football crowds.
Expensive for Ex pats the world’s priciest cities for foreigners.
Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun.
A Missing Italian Toddler found after a 48 hour search.
The accident prone Indiana Jones another accident for Harrison Ford.
Dubai’s Princess Latifa she is seemingly alive & well & on holiday.
An EU TV clampdown they may kick some British TV shows off the air.
The Prince Charles Diana conspiracy a former top cop has revealed all.
America’s record heatwave hot to extremes in south western states.
The Belarus plane hijacking the boss of Ryanair speaks up.
Cristiano cans Coca Cola the power of a star footballer’s taste.
NATO’s new China warning concern about the Chinese military threat.
A lockdown delay England’s freedom day won’t now happen next week.
Switzerland’s Climate Vote the Swiss have said no to cutting emissions.
Euro Football a dramatic start - not least for Denmark’s stricken star.
America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.
The world’s most Livable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table.
Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque.