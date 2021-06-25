The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED} Collecting tax from shrunken tax base
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Where can I get good information on investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals Bongani Bingwa speaks to medical doctors about what they experience on a daily basis in hospitals and private practice. 1 July 2021 9:19 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudential... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 10:20 AM
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 9:38 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

25 June 2021 8:42 AM

Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
 
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun. 


The World View - Heatwave deaths in Canada as record temperatures continue

1 July 2021 8:34 AM

Death by Judo a 7 year old in Japan was treated as a rag doll.
 
A flying car the so-called Air car has been tested out in Slovakia.

 

The World View - Miami rubble search rescuers say they haven’t given up hope

29 June 2021 8:43 AM

The covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
 
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture. 



 

The World View - Exodus In Bangladesh 3 days before a strict lockdown in the capital

28 June 2021 8:35 AM

Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.

The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
 
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion. 

The World View - Misery for America’s child refugees the truth of a detention camp in Texas

24 June 2021 11:03 AM

A Missing Italian Toddler found after a 48 hour search.
 
The accident prone Indiana Jones another accident for Harrison Ford. 

 

The World View - Taliban gains alarm bells in Afghanistan as extremists gain ground

23 June 2021 10:14 AM

Covid-19 crowds the W.H.O. frets about increased European football crowds.
 
Expensive for Ex pats the world’s priciest cities for foreigners. 

 

The World View - Spanish pardon for the 9 jailed catalan revolutionaries

22 June 2021 8:57 AM

Dubai’s Princess Latifa she is seemingly alive & well & on holiday.
 
An EU TV clampdown they may kick some British TV shows off the air. 

The Prince Charles Diana conspiracy a former top cop has revealed all.

 

The World View - Brazil’s continuing Covid crisis now over half a million deaths

21 June 2021 8:47 AM

America’s record heatwave hot to extremes in south western states.
 
The Prince Charles Diana conspiracy a former top cop has revealed all. 

 

The World View - Global Covid cases it’s both good & bad news from the W.H.O.

16 June 2021 8:32 AM

The Belarus plane hijacking the boss of Ryanair speaks up.
 
Cristiano cans Coca Cola the power of a star footballer’s taste. 

 

The World View - Missing migrant boat off Yemen dozens of people may be dead

15 June 2021 8:35 AM

NATO’s new China warning concern about the Chinese military threat.
 
A lockdown delay England’s freedom day won’t now happen next week.

 

ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter

Politics Local

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals

Local

WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Hawaii prosecutor rules no charges will be laid against Lindani Myeni killers

1 July 2021 11:42 AM

Breastfeeding athletes can bring children to Tokyo: organisers

1 July 2021 10:16 AM

LIVE BLOG: ConCourt rules Ramaphosa did not wilfully mislead Parly on CR17 campaign

1 July 2021 9:30 AM

