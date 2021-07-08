The World View

Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).
The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes).
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne).
Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.
Death by Judo a 7 year old in Japan was treated as a rag doll.
A flying car the so-called Air car has been tested out in Slovakia.
The covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture.
Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.
The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion.
Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun.
A Missing Italian Toddler found after a 48 hour search.
The accident prone Indiana Jones another accident for Harrison Ford.
Covid-19 crowds the W.H.O. frets about increased European football crowds.
Expensive for Ex pats the world’s priciest cities for foreigners.