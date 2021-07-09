The World View with Adam Gilchrist - The Haiti Assassination (policing are hunting the plot masterminds)

From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.
The World View with Adam Gilchrist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne).
Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.
Death by Judo a 7 year old in Japan was treated as a rag doll.
A flying car the so-called Air car has been tested out in Slovakia.