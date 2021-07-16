Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.
The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible.
From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.
Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).
The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes).
The World View with Adam Gilchrist.
A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne).
Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.