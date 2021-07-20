The World View - Global share dip it seems to be due to lost covid recovery confidence

The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English.
Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.
A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up.
From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.
Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).
The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes).
The World View with Adam Gilchrist.LISTEN TO PODCAST