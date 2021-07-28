The World View - Olympic Covid Tokyo is seeing a dramatic increase in covid cases

More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.
The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow.
Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland.
New defence treaty with France to respond to terror attacks on ferries crossing the English Channel.
Some of the world's oldest stained glass windows confirmed at Canterbury Cathedral.
The UK Health Secretary apologises for telling people not to "cower" from Coronavirus ... and there are more Covid clashes in Paris.
English football fans may need Covid passports to watch matches.
An Age defying actor sir Ian McKellen plays Hamlet at the age of 82.
The Olympics are go only hours away from the opening ceremony.
The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English.
Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.
A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up.
Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.
The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible.
From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.