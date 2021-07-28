The World View - Olympic Covid Tokyo is seeing a dramatic increase in covid cases

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Olympic Covid Tokyo is seeing a dramatic increase in covid cases

The World View - Olympic Covid Tokyo is seeing a dramatic increase in covid cases

28 July 2021 8:49 AM

Simone’s struggles the world’s best gymnast has mental health issues.
 
Sri Lanka’s Mega sapphire discovery found as a bloke dug a well.



 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Murdered by the state an inquiry into the death of a journalist in Malta

30 July 2021 8:51 AM

More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.

The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow. 

The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

29 July 2021 8:50 AM

Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
 
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland. 

 

The World View - Two thousand new Covid test centres to tackle the "pingdemic" and keep supermarket shelves full

27 July 2021 8:33 AM

New defence treaty with France to respond to terror attacks on ferries crossing the English Channel.

Some of the world's oldest stained glass windows confirmed at Canterbury Cathedral. 

 

The World View - MPs say women in the British armed forces who suffer bullying and serious sexual assault are being "denied justice

26 July 2021 8:36 AM

The UK Health Secretary apologises for telling people not to "cower" from Coronavirus ... and there are more Covid clashes in Paris.
 
English football fans may need Covid passports to watch matches. 

 

The World View - Covid passports controversial but they are becoming reality

23 July 2021 8:30 AM

An Age defying actor sir Ian McKellen plays Hamlet at the age of 82.

The Olympics are go only hours away from the opening ceremony.

 

The World View - China’s terrifying floods as a commuter train filled up with water

22 July 2021 8:44 AM

The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
 
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English. 

 

The World View - Climate change Inaction the US has condemned China’s policies

21 July 2021 8:37 AM

Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.

A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up. 

 

The World View - Global share dip it seems to be due to lost covid recovery confidence

20 July 2021 8:41 AM

Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.

The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible. 



 

The World View - German flood devastation more torrential rain & more deaths

19 July 2021 8:34 AM

From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
 
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends. 

 

