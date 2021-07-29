The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

Streaming issues? Report here
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

29 July 2021 8:50 AM

Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
 
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland. 

 


The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

10 August 2021 8:33 AM

Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.

Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong. 

The World View - Rapid Taliban gains a fast changing picture In Afghanistan

9 August 2021 8:31 AM

The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris. 
 
 A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.

 

The World View  - A wedding in Bangladesh many dead after a lightning strike

6 August 2021 8:43 AM

Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.

The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games. 

 

The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

5 August 2021 9:38 AM

A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
 
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists. 

 

The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban

4 August 2021 8:40 AM

A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
 
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings. 

 

The World View - Turkey’s fire battle the heatwave & wildfires are getting worse

3 August 2021 8:46 AM

A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
 
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble. 

 

The World View - Attack on an oil tanker causing tension between Israel & Iran

2 August 2021 8:37 AM

Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.

Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.

The World View - Murdered by the state an inquiry into the death of a journalist in Malta

30 July 2021 8:51 AM

More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.

The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow. 

The World View - Olympic Covid Tokyo is seeing a dramatic increase in covid cases

28 July 2021 8:49 AM

Simone’s struggles the world’s best gymnast has mental health issues.
 
Sri Lanka’s Mega sapphire discovery found as a bloke dug a well.



 

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Expert: Explosion at Medupi shows a complete failure of oversight

10 August 2021 8:40 PM

Govts urged to apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse emissions

10 August 2021 7:32 PM

Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

10 August 2021 7:05 PM

