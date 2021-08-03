The World View - Turkey’s fire battle the heatwave & wildfires are getting worse

A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble.
Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.
The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games.
A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists.
A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings.
Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.
Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.
More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.
The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow.
Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland.
Simone’s struggles the world’s best gymnast has mental health issues.
Sri Lanka’s Mega sapphire discovery found as a bloke dug a well.
New defence treaty with France to respond to terror attacks on ferries crossing the English Channel.
Some of the world's oldest stained glass windows confirmed at Canterbury Cathedral.
The UK Health Secretary apologises for telling people not to "cower" from Coronavirus ... and there are more Covid clashes in Paris.
English football fans may need Covid passports to watch matches.