The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's angering and frustrating': #NotInMyName movement enraged by Ninow appeal Anti-GBV movement #NotInMyName has expressed anger over Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow being granted the right to appeal his jail sent... 9 August 2021 5:40 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address This year's theme is “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 1:21 PM
Parly to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy Chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maake said he recently received approval from the house chairpe... 9 August 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Simba is discontinuing the ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ flavour and people are hurt Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 9:01 AM
WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 8:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

5 August 2021 9:38 AM

A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
 
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists. 

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Rapid Taliban gains a fast changing picture In Afghanistan

9 August 2021 8:31 AM

The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris. 
 
 A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.

 

The World View  - A wedding in Bangladesh many dead after a lightning strike

6 August 2021 8:43 AM

Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.

The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games. 

 

The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban

4 August 2021 8:40 AM

A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
 
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings. 

 

The World View - Turkey’s fire battle the heatwave & wildfires are getting worse

3 August 2021 8:46 AM

A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
 
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble. 

 

The World View - Attack on an oil tanker causing tension between Israel & Iran

2 August 2021 8:37 AM

Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.

Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.

The World View - Murdered by the state an inquiry into the death of a journalist in Malta

30 July 2021 8:51 AM

More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.

The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow. 

The World View - China’s nuclear weapons an American report highlights arms increase

29 July 2021 8:50 AM

Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
 
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland. 

 

The World View - Olympic Covid Tokyo is seeing a dramatic increase in covid cases

28 July 2021 8:49 AM

Simone’s struggles the world’s best gymnast has mental health issues.
 
Sri Lanka’s Mega sapphire discovery found as a bloke dug a well.



 

The World View - Two thousand new Covid test centres to tackle the "pingdemic" and keep supermarket shelves full

27 July 2021 8:33 AM

New defence treaty with France to respond to terror attacks on ferries crossing the English Channel.

Some of the world's oldest stained glass windows confirmed at Canterbury Cathedral. 

 

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

Business Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

