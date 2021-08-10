The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food.
A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.
China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K.
A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.
A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.
The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris.
A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.
Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.
The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games.
A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists.
A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings.
A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble.
Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.
Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.