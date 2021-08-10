The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
How to find clients and grow your business
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
York Zucchi - Chairperson of Centre for Unconventional Entrepreneurship (CUE)
Today at 10:35
How difficult is it to get your content onto an international streaming service?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andrew Simelane - content creator and podcaster
Helen Kuun - Ceo And Head Of Content Acquistions & Strategy at Indigenous Film Distribution
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- One night stands and COVID19 safe sex practises
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach
We hope the JSC has learned a salutary lesson from this process - Casac Bongani Bingwa speaks to Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about the decision to re-run the JSC interviews. 13 August 2021 7:57 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,271 new cases and 473 deaths The Health Department says 9,185,756 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 13 August 2021 6:57 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value? A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of... 12 August 2021 2:53 PM
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

10 August 2021 8:33 AM

Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.

Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong. 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Taliban advance violent turmoil’s enveloping Afghanistan

13 August 2021 8:49 AM

Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
 
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Miracle refugee baby a Syrian girl has survived terrible burns in Turkey

12 August 2021 8:57 AM

A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.

China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
 
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

11 August 2021 8:34 AM

A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.

A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Rapid Taliban gains a fast changing picture In Afghanistan

9 August 2021 8:31 AM

The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris. 
 
 A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View  - A wedding in Bangladesh many dead after a lightning strike

6 August 2021 8:43 AM

Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.

The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

5 August 2021 9:38 AM

A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
 
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Bodies on Afghan streets the city in the grip of a Taliban

4 August 2021 8:40 AM

A blow for Belarus a key opponent of the government has been killed.
 
Neanderthal Art a new look at some 60 thousand year old cave paintings. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Turkey’s fire battle the heatwave & wildfires are getting worse

3 August 2021 8:46 AM

A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
 
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Attack on an oil tanker causing tension between Israel & Iran

2 August 2021 8:37 AM

Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.

Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospital facilities still under tremendous pressure with COVID cases - Phaahla

13 August 2021 9:03 AM

Makhura worried about slow pace of COVID inoculations amongst Gauteng's elderly

13 August 2021 8:53 AM

Gauteng police welcome hefty sentence for serial rapist, Thokozani Jiyane

13 August 2021 8:05 AM

