The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Healing hour- dealing with infertility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- History of Indian people in South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Ashwin Desai, sociology professor at UJ and author
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Inheritance woes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Vaccine acceptance and hesitancy: Survey shows that acceptance of vaccines is increasing but challenges remain.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive, Developmental, Capable and Ethical State.
Today at 12:10
MEC Mamabolo visits Bara Taxi Rank Pop-up Vaccination Site.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:15
Strides in HIV Research, this as Moderna Begins Trials for HIV Vaccine.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Corruption Watch releases a report focusing on corruption in local government.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Curro Holdings interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Smartphone operators monitoring your phone's contents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies' Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt'sekhe about the recent teenage pregnancy stats. 18 August 2021 7:57 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 10,685 new cases and 553 deaths The Health Department says 9,753,138 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 18 August 2021 6:57 AM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Local
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.... 17 August 2021 6:54 PM
ANC announces Bushy Maape as NW premier-elect Job Mokgoro and the interim provincial committee have been at odds for several years with the latter complaining that relations wi... 17 August 2021 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Restaurant surprises blind woman with birthday message written in braille Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:30 AM
Value of group insurance benefits for disability and critical illness amid COVID Momentum Corporate disability claims manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa talks about how the pandemic has affected client claims and ea... 17 August 2021 1:26 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
LISTEN: Sophie Ndaba's son diss track 'My Stepfather's a devil' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 August 2021 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

11 August 2021 8:34 AM

A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.

A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - New hotbed for terrorism a red alert over Afghanistan's future

18 August 2021 8:36 AM

New Zealand's lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
 
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.

 

The World View - Chaos in Kabul more US & U.K. troops go in to get more people out

17 August 2021 8:30 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driver less Car Crashes an American safety investigation is underway.
Green But Stupid the stat that reveals a lack of Eco understanding.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - The Fall of Afghanistan (the Taliban appear to have taken total control).

16 August 2021 8:59 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Heartbreak in Haiti (terrible problems after a devastating earthquake).
Poland's Anti Jewish Law (effectively compounding Nazi crimes).

The World View - Taliban advance violent turmoil's enveloping Afghanistan

13 August 2021 8:49 AM

Germany's bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
 
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food. 

 

The World View - Miracle refugee baby a Syrian girl has survived terrible burns in Turkey



A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.

China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
 
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K. 

The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

10 August 2021 8:33 AM

Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.

Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong. 

The World View - Rapid Taliban gains a fast changing picture In Afghanistan

9 August 2021 8:31 AM

The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris. 
 
 A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.

 

The World View  - A wedding in Bangladesh many dead after a lightning strike

6 August 2021 8:43 AM

Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.

The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games. 

 

The World View - Covid vaccine boosters the W.H.O. calls for a vax rethink

5 August 2021 9:38 AM

A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
 
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists. 

 

Trending

'Society and Government must take responsibility for teenage pregnancies'

Local

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

Sport

NSFAS applications open tomorrow for 2021 students to get another chance

Local

EWN Highlights

Mokgoro has played his part but it's time for someone new - ANC's Chauke

18 August 2021 9:53 AM

Teen pregnancy crisis raises questions around social, justice policies - experts

18 August 2021 9:32 AM

Gauteng to target high-density areas in bid to ramp up COVID vaccinations

18 August 2021 8:30 AM

