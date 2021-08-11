The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

Today at 10:05 Healing hour- dealing with infertility The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 11:05 Listeners' Choice- History of Indian people in South Africa The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Professor Ashwin Desai, sociology professor at UJ and author

125 125

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- Inheritance woes The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 12:05 Vaccine acceptance and hesitancy: Survey shows that acceptance of vaccines is increasing but challenges remain. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive, Developmental, Capable and Ethical State.

125 125

Today at 12:10 MEC Mamabolo visits Bara Taxi Rank Pop-up Vaccination Site. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

125 125

Today at 12:15 Strides in HIV Research, this as Moderna Begins Trials for HIV Vaccine. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 Corruption Watch releases a report focusing on corruption in local government. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Curro Holdings interims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Smartphone operators monitoring your phone's contents The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125