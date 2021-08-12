The World View - Miracle refugee baby a Syrian girl has survived terrible burns in Turkey

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio' Nickolaus Bauer speaking to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about vaccine hesitancy. 21 August 2021 10:16 AM
Govt reserves single dose J&J jab for rural areas & elderly at Sassa pay points The health department said it wants to use the single-shot vaccine on those who they can't reach again for a second dose – like it... 21 August 2021 9:25 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,312 new cases and 289 deaths The Health Department says 10,431,124 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 21 August 2021 7:02 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Miracle refugee baby a Syrian girl has survived terrible burns in Turkey

The World View - Miracle refugee baby a Syrian girl has survived terrible burns in Turkey

12 August 2021 8:57 AM

A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.

China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
 
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K. 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Taliban’s ollaborator Manhunt adding to the chaos in Kabul

20 August 2021 8:37 AM

Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
 
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
 
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Protests & panic at Kabul Airport the scenes are extraordinary

19 August 2021 8:42 AM

Britain’s Afghan response including emotional scenes in parliament.
 
A Battle over migrants Belarus & Lithuania are at loggerheads.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - New hotbed for terrorism a red alert over Afghanistan’s future

18 August 2021 8:36 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
 
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Chaos in Kabul more US & U.K. troops go in to get more people out

17 August 2021 8:30 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driver less Car Crashes an American safety investigation is underway.
Green But Stupid the stat that reveals a lack of Eco understanding.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - The Fall of Afghanistan (the Taliban appear to have taken total control).

16 August 2021 8:59 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Heartbreak in Haiti (terrible problems after a devastating earthquake).
Poland’s Anti Jewish Law (effectively compounding Nazi crimes).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Taliban advance violent turmoil’s enveloping Afghanistan

13 August 2021 8:49 AM

Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
 
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sex crime claims against Prince Andrew a civil case is filed in the US

11 August 2021 8:34 AM

A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.

A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Code red for danger the UN climate report is ringing alarm bells

10 August 2021 8:33 AM

Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.

Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Rapid Taliban gains a fast changing picture In Afghanistan

9 August 2021 8:31 AM

The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris. 
 
 A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites

Local

'Deliver COVID-19 vaccine message at local level in a language they understand'

Local

Plans underway to rebuild and replace damaged banks, ATMs

Local

'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'

Local

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 20 August 2021

21 August 2021 9:03 AM

Authorities to probe allegations driver, vehicle in CT minibus crash unlicensed

21 August 2021 8:50 AM

Desperation deepens as Afghan evacuations falter

21 August 2021 8:11 AM

