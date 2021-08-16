The World View with Adam Gilchrist - The Fall of Afghanistan (the Taliban appear to have taken total control).

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Heartbreak in Haiti (terrible problems after a devastating earthquake).
Poland’s Anti Jewish Law (effectively compounding Nazi crimes).
New Zealand’s lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driver less Car Crashes an American safety investigation is underway.
Green But Stupid the stat that reveals a lack of Eco understanding.
Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food.
A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.
China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K.
A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.
A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.
Hundreds of wildfires blazes out of control in 6 countries.
Chinese spies a warning about secret agents from Hong Kong.
The Olympic aftermath the flame transfers from Tokyo to Paris.
A lawsuit for temptation a Russian woman is suing McDonalds.
Mexico’s gun lawsuit they are suing several American gun companies.
The oxford Olympics a couple are doing their own full-on Tokyo games.
A very American pardon for a couple who threatened BLM protestors.
Brainbox barbies plastic doll tributes to top female scientists.