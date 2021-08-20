The World View - Taliban’s ollaborator Manhunt adding to the chaos in Kabul

American flash floods a rising death toll in the state of Tennessee.
Paralympics here we go the opening ceremony is + or - 5 hours away.
Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.
Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.
Britain’s Afghan response including emotional scenes in parliament.
A Battle over migrants Belarus & Lithuania are at loggerheads.
New Zealand’s lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driver less Car Crashes an American safety investigation is underway.
Green But Stupid the stat that reveals a lack of Eco understanding.
Heartbreak in Haiti (terrible problems after a devastating earthquake).
Poland’s Anti Jewish Law (effectively compounding Nazi crimes).
Germany’s bogus Covid-19 vaccines it appears a nurse was faking the jabs.
Colonialist Curry a call to stop the generic labeling of Indian food.
A spy In Berlin an employee at the British embassy is under arrest.
China’s song ban stringent measures against “illegal” karaoke songs.
Daft Anti Vaxxers making their presence felt in the US & U.K.
A sex crime resignation the governor of New York has had to quit.
A mega profile soccer move Lionel Messi has swapped Barcelona for Paris.