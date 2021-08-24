The World View - Afghan Resistance an anti-Taliban group is threatening

Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
China’s school Ideology all based on the thoughts of chairman Xi.
The Nirvana baby the kid from the band’s album cover is suing.
Russia’s lost toddler a happy ending to a national saga.
Charlie Watts RIP the Rolling Stones drummer has died aged 80.
Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.
Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.
Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.
Britain’s Afghan response including emotional scenes in parliament.
A Battle over migrants Belarus & Lithuania are at loggerheads.
New Zealand’s lockdown but have they seriously over reacted.
The cushiest headteacher job on a remote Scottish Island.
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Driver less Car Crashes an American safety investigation is underway.
Green But Stupid the stat that reveals a lack of Eco understanding.
Heartbreak in Haiti (terrible problems after a devastating earthquake).
Poland’s Anti Jewish Law (effectively compounding Nazi crimes).