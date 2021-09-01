The World View - Brazilian bank robbery details emerge of a vicious & audacious crime

20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan.
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.
The final British troops are arriving back in the UK marking the end of a 20-year mission in Afghanistan - quite a moment!
And there's still a lot of unease, isn't there, about whether it was all worthwhile?
Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
China’s school Ideology all based on the thoughts of chairman Xi.
The Nirvana baby the kid from the band’s album cover is suing.
Russia’s lost toddler a happy ending to a national saga.
Charlie Watts RIP the Rolling Stones drummer has died aged 80.
American flash floods a rising death toll in the state of Tennessee.
Paralympics here we go the opening ceremony is + or - 5 hours away.
Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.
Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.
Soldier trauma a sudden increase in veterans’ helpline calls.
The Khmer rouge trial (ending cambodia’s 40-year fight for justice.
History without hype a decision not to Disneyfy Lindisfarne castle.
Britain’s Afghan response including emotional scenes in parliament.
A Battle over migrants Belarus & Lithuania are at loggerheads.