The World View - Taliban talks as a US general calls the Afghan rulers ruthless

An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.
A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.
China’s new work law Beijing is trying to stop over working.
ABBA are back the Fab 4 have new songs & a virtual gig.
A Syrian oil slick a thick black cloud is emanating from a power plant.
Sounding sexy American research that links sexual attraction to diction.
20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan.
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.
The final British troops are arriving back in the UK marking the end of a 20-year mission in Afghanistan - quite a moment!
And there's still a lot of unease, isn't there, about whether it was all worthwhile?
Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
China’s school Ideology all based on the thoughts of chairman Xi.
The Nirvana baby the kid from the band’s album cover is suing.
Russia’s lost toddler a happy ending to a national saga.
Charlie Watts RIP the Rolling Stones drummer has died aged 80.
American flash floods a rising death toll in the state of Tennessee.
Paralympics here we go the opening ceremony is + or - 5 hours away.
Killer Algae a theory after the strange deaths of a family in California.
Lift surfing a dangerous American practice has begun to spread.