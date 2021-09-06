The World View - Stranded in Afghanistan claims the Taliban is blocking planes

The death of a pop star (RIP Sarah Harding from the band Girls Aloud.
A football farce Covid-19 confusion at the abandoned Brazil / Argentina match.
Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France.
Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.
A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist.
China’s new work law Beijing is trying to stop over working.
ABBA are back the Fab 4 have new songs & a virtual gig.
An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.
A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.
A Syrian oil slick a thick black cloud is emanating from a power plant.
Sounding sexy American research that links sexual attraction to diction.
20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan.
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.
The final British troops are arriving back in the UK marking the end of a 20-year mission in Afghanistan - quite a moment!
And there's still a lot of unease, isn't there, about whether it was all worthwhile?
Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
China’s school Ideology all based on the thoughts of chairman Xi.
The Nirvana baby the kid from the band’s album cover is suing.