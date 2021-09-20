The World View - Major diplomatic spat France is especially unhappy with the US

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Dr Riaad Moosa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- election campaign managers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Michael Beaumont - National Chairperson at Action SA
Samkelo Mgobozi, GOOD Party
Greg Krumbock, Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:20
Guinness world record for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 18:09
REPO RATES
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Spur Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:15
The state of the mining sector in the second year of the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pertunia Sibanyoni - CEO at InspectaCar
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are de... 22 September 2021 4:11 PM
City Power distances itself from the death of a protestor in Alex On Tuesday, the utility disconnected illegal power connections in areas in and around Alexandra - including River Park and structu... 22 September 2021 9:36 AM
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest' Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future. 22 September 2021 8:04 AM
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released. 22 September 2021 7:25 AM
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH]Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Women running from herd of elephants at Kruger National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Major diplomatic spat France is especially unhappy with the US

The World View - Major diplomatic spat France is especially unhappy with the US

20 September 2021 8:45 AM

America’s Haitian migrant crisis new problems at the Mexican border.

Mystery survivor found without ID on rocks off the coast of Croatia.

Space Tourism the latest space X mission has returned to Earth. 

 


The World View - Decisive decade Joe Biden’s big 1st speech to the UN

22 September 2021 8:49 AM

Volcanic evacuation more people exit La Palma in the Canary Islands.

The KFC smugglers caught breaking New Zealand’s lockdown.

 

The World View - University shooting in Russia a student gunman has killed 6

21 September 2021 8:34 AM

Russia’s election a controversial victory for Vladimir Putin’s party.

A New Arms race that could be 1 effect of a new US defence pact.

A Modern ghost story what you wouldn’t want to find in a new house. 

 

The World View - New defence pact China protests as Australia, the US & U.K. do a deal

17 September 2021 8:35 AM

French Anti-Jihad moves in Africa president Macron claims a victory.
 
Outlawed Afghan musicians a group of singers have fled Taliban violence. 

 

The World View  - Mexican hostages released by gunmen including 22 impoverished migrants

16 September 2021 8:36 AM

Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.

The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.
 

 

The World View - Haitian conspiracy the Prime Minister’s banned from leaving

15 September 2021 8:34 AM

Mistaken for the Mafia an F1 fan’s accidental arrest in the Netherlands.

Potty trained cows it’s a counter pollution move by German scientists. 

The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

13 September 2021 8:40 AM

The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
 
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
 
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.

 

WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST

10 September 2021 8:32 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Myanmar protests a plea for action from opposition leaders

8 September 2021 9:38 AM

Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
 
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France. 

 

The World View - An Israeli manhunt for 6 escaped Palestinian prisoners

7 September 2021 8:32 AM

Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.

A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist. 

 

Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer

Local

'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

Politics

The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller

Local

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

22 September 2021 7:50 PM

Alleged July riots instigator Mdumiseni Zuma’s attorney withdraws from case

22 September 2021 7:31 PM

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million COVID vaccines

22 September 2021 7:26 PM

