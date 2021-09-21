The World View - University shooting in Russia a student gunman has killed 6

America’s Haitian migrant crisis new problems at the Mexican border.
Mystery survivor found without ID on rocks off the coast of Croatia.
Space Tourism the latest space X mission has returned to Earth.
French Anti-Jihad moves in Africa president Macron claims a victory.
Outlawed Afghan musicians a group of singers have fled Taliban violence.
Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.
The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.
Mistaken for the Mafia an F1 fan’s accidental arrest in the Netherlands.
Potty trained cows it’s a counter pollution move by German scientists.
The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.
Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France.
Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.
A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist.
The death of a pop star (RIP Sarah Harding from the band Girls Aloud.
A football farce Covid-19 confusion at the abandoned Brazil / Argentina match.