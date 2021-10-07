The World View - Boris Johnson's rousing Conservative party conference speech

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates. 8 October 2021 7:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
View all Local
City to take over Soweto electricity supply not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Boris Johnson's rousing Conservative party conference speech

The World View - Boris Johnson's rousing Conservative party conference speech

7 October 2021 8:33 AM

The French fishing industry threatens to stop exports to the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

A new dinosaur discovery


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - UK officials hold talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan

6 October 2021 8:30 AM

New powers to stop climate change protestors blocking motorways.

A 114-year-old globe-trotting teddy bear goes up for auction.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World leaders' denials over the Pandora Papers

5 October 2021 8:32 AM

Head of the Metropolitan Police force orders a review into culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.

Could Adele be about to give us new music with her first album in 6 years.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prison riot in Ecuador a serious death toll among inmates in Guayas

1 October 2021 8:46 AM

A Turkish manhunt with a twist when the missing man turned up.
 
Mission more Impossible another movie hold up for Tom Cruise.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - La Palma Lava changing volcanic problems on the Canary island

30 September 2021 8:33 AM

Fish Wars could Britain & France come to blows over Seabass.

A ring legend retires the Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao. 
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Afghan terrorism a worrying sum up from America’s most senior general

29 September 2021 9:38 AM

A Canadian miners’ escape after being trapped 1 kilometer underground.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s loaded warning after a Royal Navy warship sailed past Taiwan

28 September 2021 8:43 AM

Taliban rules a sign of control freak authority in Afghanistan.

Who let the dogs out? South Korea may take a pet loving turn. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Fuel crisis in Lebanon in a country where poverty affects 78%

27 September 2021 8:46 AM

Switzerland’s same sex vote gay marriage is finally being approved.
 
Germany’s end of an Era an election to replace Angela Merkel as Chancellor.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World’s oldest footballer a man of power & influence in Suriname

23 September 2021 8:40 AM

Donald Trump sues his niece it’s all to do with Mary Trump’s book.

America’s Haitian migrant problems as more are sent home from Texas.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Decisive decade Joe Biden’s big 1st speech to the UN

22 September 2021 8:49 AM

Volcanic evacuation more people exit La Palma in the Canary Islands.

The KFC smugglers caught breaking New Zealand’s lockdown.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City to take over Soweto electricity supply not write off debt - Mayor Moerane

Politics

UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week

Local

Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu threatens further strike action if its demands are not met

8 October 2021 7:13 AM

Tourism authorities welcome SA's removal from UK's travel red list

8 October 2021 7:01 AM

SA records 123 more COVID fatalities, death toll rises to 88,104

8 October 2021 6:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA