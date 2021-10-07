The World View - Boris Johnson's rousing Conservative party conference speech

The French fishing industry threatens to stop exports to the UK in the run-up to Christmas.
A new dinosaur discovery
New powers to stop climate change protestors blocking motorways.
A 114-year-old globe-trotting teddy bear goes up for auction.
Head of the Metropolitan Police force orders a review into culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.
Could Adele be about to give us new music with her first album in 6 years.
A Turkish manhunt with a twist when the missing man turned up.
Mission more Impossible another movie hold up for Tom Cruise.
Fish Wars could Britain & France come to blows over Seabass.
A ring legend retires the Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao.
A Canadian miners’ escape after being trapped 1 kilometer underground.
Taliban rules a sign of control freak authority in Afghanistan.
Who let the dogs out? South Korea may take a pet loving turn.
Switzerland’s same sex vote gay marriage is finally being approved.
Germany’s end of an Era an election to replace Angela Merkel as Chancellor.
Donald Trump sues his niece it’s all to do with Mary Trump’s book.
America’s Haitian migrant problems as more are sent home from Texas.
Volcanic evacuation more people exit La Palma in the Canary Islands.
The KFC smugglers caught breaking New Zealand’s lockdown.