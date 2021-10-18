The World View - A group of American christian missionaries held hostage in Haiti

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive is your business and why you should lose sleep over it? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125

Today at 20:10 In Conversation with Dr Eve: Depression /Anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman - Clinical Sexologist and Founder at DR EVE (the brand)

125 125