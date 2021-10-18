The World View - A group of American christian missionaries held hostage in Haiti

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive is your business and why you should lose sleep over it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Depression /Anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman - Clinical Sexologist and Founder at DR EVE (the brand)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November. 21 October 2021 6:49 PM
Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert John Perlman speaks to UCT constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about the Cape Town real estate agent who was suspended afte... 21 October 2021 5:22 PM
Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives updates from the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 21 October 2021 4:34 PM
View all Local
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively' Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC wil... 21 October 2021 12:43 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike. 21 October 2021 11:26 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - A group of American christian missionaries held hostage in Haiti

The World View - A group of American christian missionaries held hostage in Haiti

18 October 2021 8:36 AM

A murdered British politician MPs safety is in question as a result.

Colombia’s wild hippos officials are having to take drastic action.

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - President in trouble an inquiry in Brazil alleges pandemic crimes

21 October 2021 9:18 AM

A German mercenary army 2 ex soldiers are on trial.
 
A Chinese Jurassic park scientists are contemplating a real life version.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global shortages a range of supply issues in different countries

20 October 2021 8:33 AM

Poles apart Poland is in a bitter legal row with the European Union.
 
Browned off in Windsor the gruesome tale of falling sewage. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The death of a military Icon RIP to American hero Colin Powell

19 October 2021 8:41 AM

A Chef’s horror story jailed in Dubai over a drugs misunderstanding.
 
Winter Olympic protests as the flame was lit in Greece for Beijing 2022. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s wind programme Joe Biden’s plans for renewable energy

15 October 2021 8:46 AM

A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.

Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Archery attack in Norway dead & wounded & a suspect under arrest

14 October 2021 8:32 AM

European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.

Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner’s over the moon.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Kim Jong Un’s intends to ramp up North Korea’s military

13 October 2021 8:33 AM

Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.

The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Iraq says it's captured the Islamic state group's money mastermind

12 October 2021 8:37 AM

Prince Charles says his Aston Martin car runs on cheese and wine.

Paul McCartney reveals he wasn't to blame for the break-up of the Beatles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Czech president taken to hospital after voting in the country's elections

11 October 2021 8:35 AM

Over a thousand migrants put their lives at risk ... crossing the English Channel from France this weekend.

Young female footballers from Afghanistan ... who fled to Pakistan ... seek sanctuary in the UK. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - SA comes off the UK's travel "red list" as Covid concerns ease

8 October 2021 9:25 AM

100-year-old concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany.

The Queen sends the Commonwealth games baton on its way around the world.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert

Local

SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'

Politics

Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer

Local

Joburg Water appeals for patience as it attends to supply issues in some areas

21 October 2021 7:15 PM

Radebe: Political stability in Eswatini deteriorating quickly

21 October 2021 6:38 PM

IMF sees Africa lagging in rebound from pandemic blow

21 October 2021 5:35 PM

