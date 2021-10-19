The World View - The death of a military Icon RIP to American hero Colin Powell

A Chef’s horror story jailed in Dubai over a drugs misunderstanding.
Winter Olympic protests as the flame was lit in Greece for Beijing 2022.
A murdered British politician MPs safety is in question as a result.
Colombia’s wild hippos officials are having to take drastic action.
A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.
Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter.
European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.
Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner’s over the moon.
Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.
The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.
Prince Charles says his Aston Martin car runs on cheese and wine.
Paul McCartney reveals he wasn't to blame for the break-up of the Beatles.
Over a thousand migrants put their lives at risk ... crossing the English Channel from France this weekend.
Young female footballers from Afghanistan ... who fled to Pakistan ... seek sanctuary in the UK.
100-year-old concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany.
The Queen sends the Commonwealth games baton on its way around the world.
The French fishing industry threatens to stop exports to the UK in the run-up to Christmas.
A new dinosaur discovery
New powers to stop climate change protestors blocking motorways.
A 114-year-old globe-trotting teddy bear goes up for auction.