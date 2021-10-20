The World View - Global shortages a range of supply issues in different countries

Poles apart Poland is in a bitter legal row with the European Union.
Browned off in Windsor the gruesome tale of falling sewage.
The climate summit climate the heavens open before COP26 opens.
Squid game Halloween New York schools are banning the costumes.
Weaponising energy Moldova’s problem with big brother Russia.
2 Tier Coronavirus rules Germany & Austria are on a Covid-19 carve up.
The queen’s health questions she has pulled out of a trip to COP26.
The princess who chose love & Japan is in shock as a result.
A film set vigil after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Britain’s Worker Shortage a dire lack of a Mary Poppins & b Santas!
Northern Ireland’s 100 years marked by a controversial cathedral service.
The United States of vikings Columbus didn’t get there first.
A German mercenary army 2 ex soldiers are on trial.
A Chinese Jurassic park scientists are contemplating a real life version.
A Chef’s horror story jailed in Dubai over a drugs misunderstanding.
Winter Olympic protests as the flame was lit in Greece for Beijing 2022.
A murdered British politician MPs safety is in question as a result.
Colombia’s wild hippos officials are having to take drastic action.
A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.
Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter.