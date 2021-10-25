The World View - The capture of a Colombian drug lord Otoniel set to be extradited

A film set vigil after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Britain’s Worker Shortage a dire lack of a Mary Poppins & b Santas!
Northern Ireland’s 100 years marked by a controversial cathedral service.
The United States of vikings Columbus didn’t get there first.
A German mercenary army 2 ex soldiers are on trial.
A Chinese Jurassic park scientists are contemplating a real life version.
Poles apart Poland is in a bitter legal row with the European Union.
Browned off in Windsor the gruesome tale of falling sewage.
A Chef’s horror story jailed in Dubai over a drugs misunderstanding.
Winter Olympic protests as the flame was lit in Greece for Beijing 2022.
A murdered British politician MPs safety is in question as a result.
Colombia’s wild hippos officials are having to take drastic action.
A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.
Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter.
European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.
Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner’s over the moon.
Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.
The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.
Prince Charles says his Aston Martin car runs on cheese and wine.
Paul McCartney reveals he wasn't to blame for the break-up of the Beatles.