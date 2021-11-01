The World View - COP 26 the climate summit finally gets underway in Glasgow

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gauteng Operations Centre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: KZN Voting Operation Centre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso
125
Today at 15:20
Joburg results and likely outcome for city government and services
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
[EWN ELECTION SCENE SETTER ]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 16:10
Election Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
125
Today at 16:20
What COP26 means for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
125
Today at 16:50
Patriotic alliance performance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
125
Today at 17:10
Coalition governments and service delivery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze - Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council
125
Today at 17:20
IFP outperforms ANC in northern KZN, set to retain Nkandla
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
125
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:12
Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Bank
125
