The World View - An Afghan hospital attack it looks like Islamic state did it

COP 26 positives & negatives world leaders have agreed something.
A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting!
Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy.
Death sentence in Singapore for a man of especially low intelligence.
Vaccination persuasion Austria is taking the whip hand in this.
The Tik Tok rescue me gesture saved an abducted 16 year old girl in America.
Transatlantic travel - at last, we’re allowed into America - vaxxed & tested.
Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.
Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.
Closed because of 1 Covid19 case the decision by Disneyland in China.
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.
A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert.
The climate summit climate the heavens open before COP26 opens.
Squid game Halloween New York schools are banning the costumes.