The World View - An Ebola vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea - What is the Etiquette when giving a housewarming gift?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Eskom Group Chief Executive, André de Ruyter cordially briefs media on the current system challenges and announces load shedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Rand Water announces that watershedding should be finished with its 54-hour upgrade project by midday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:15
11 year old girl kidnapped outside Johannesburg school, Gauteng Education Department aware of incident.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education
Today at 12:23
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tseliso Thipanyane, Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.
Today at 12:27
Suicide Bombing- Ugandan capital hit by explosions - three killed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:37
Minister Creecy briefs on the outcomes of the international climate change talks COP26.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
HSRC and MRC holds a dialogue on malaria vaccine development.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Anti-apartheid activist Sizwe Kondile, awarded the Order of the Mendi.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Vusi Pikoli - Western Cape Police Ombudsman at ...
Today at 12:52
Today at 18:16
Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright founder of Clean my bed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
Latest Local
Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning Eskom says it apologises for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts. 17 November 2021 11:08 AM
SAUS rejects NSFAS 75% pass mark proposal for students to continue being funded The South African Union of Students secretary-general Lukhanyo Daweti said that they were refusing to accept any policy changes th... 17 November 2021 10:47 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - An Ebola vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

The World View - An Ebola vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

12 November 2021 8:40 AM

A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
 
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting! 

 


The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:52 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

 

The World View - East European migrant crisis Russian president’s being blamed

11 November 2021 8:47 AM

Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy. 

 

The World View - Migrant abuse in Belarus the EU accuses Minsk of bully-boy tactics

10 November 2021 8:37 AM

Death sentence in Singapore for a man of especially low intelligence.
 
Vaccination persuasion Austria is taking the whip hand in this.

 

The World View - The UN’s Afghan Famine Warning millions are at risk

9 November 2021 8:49 AM

The Tik Tok rescue me gesture saved an abducted 16 year old girl in America.
 
Transatlantic travel - at last, we’re allowed into America - vaxxed & tested. 

 

The World View - The coal deal more countries have agreed to a fossil-fuel-free future

5 November 2021 8:55 AM

Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
 
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.

 

The World View - America’s submarine incident it has angered Chinese officials

4 November 2021 8:48 AM

Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
 
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.

 

The World View - An Afghan hospital attack it looks like Islamic state did it

3 November 2021 9:35 AM

COP 26 positives & negatives world leaders have agreed something. 

 

The World View - The climate summit begins with pipes, poetry & VIPs

2 November 2021 8:44 AM

Closed because of 1 Covid19 case the decision by Disneyland in China.
 
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary. 

 

