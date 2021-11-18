The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:23
SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
Today at 12:37
NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:45
Interest rate announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:52
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:56
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, media personality Kuli Roberts talks about her childhood, career and polit... 18 November 2021 11:29 AM
'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases' Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA. 18 November 2021 7:46 AM
1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on cable theft at the company. 18 November 2021 7:17 AM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Tencent invests R750 million in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

18 November 2021 8:37 AM

India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
 
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:52 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Ebola vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

12 November 2021 8:40 AM

A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
 
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting! 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - East European migrant crisis Russian president’s being blamed

11 November 2021 8:47 AM

Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Migrant abuse in Belarus the EU accuses Minsk of bully-boy tactics

10 November 2021 8:37 AM

Death sentence in Singapore for a man of especially low intelligence.
 
Vaccination persuasion Austria is taking the whip hand in this.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The UN’s Afghan Famine Warning millions are at risk

9 November 2021 8:49 AM

The Tik Tok rescue me gesture saved an abducted 16 year old girl in America.
 
Transatlantic travel - at last, we’re allowed into America - vaxxed & tested. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The coal deal more countries have agreed to a fossil-fuel-free future

5 November 2021 8:55 AM

Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
 
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s submarine incident it has angered Chinese officials

4 November 2021 8:48 AM

Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
 
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Afghan hospital attack it looks like Islamic state did it

3 November 2021 9:35 AM

COP 26 positives & negatives world leaders have agreed something. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet

Local

'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'

Local

EWN Highlights

No power cuts for Thursday night, stage 1 blackouts for Friday - De Ruyter

18 November 2021 9:40 AM

Wife killer Jason Rohde awaits fate on bail extension

18 November 2021 8:47 AM

Gauteng Health Dept official blames former MEC Qedani for Life Esidimeni tragedy

18 November 2021 8:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA