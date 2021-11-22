The World View - Covid protests against Europe anger & violence over new restrictions

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Joburg and Ekurhuleni Mayor announcements
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC’s Eugene Johnson elected Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
POPCRU on the attack on Malamulele Police Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 15:24
Why are police stations soft targets for gangs?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg JHB INAUGURAL COUNCIL SITTINGS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lael Bethlehem, CEO of Johannesburg Development Agency.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Covid 19 numbers on the rise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Bruce Mellado - member at Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee
Today at 16:50
Four scenarios and the funeral(s): Ethiopian powder keg is ready to explode in tragic ways
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:42
Omnia doubles profit amid strong mining and farming activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Netcare Group resumes dividend payout after a bump in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't by Alberto Alesina, Carlo Favero
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:33
[Pre-Record ] Other People’s Money - Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Indra Nooyi - former Chair & CEO at Pepsi Co.
Sbu Ngalwa joins Eyewitness News as editor-in-chief Current editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase will be leaving to pursue a role outside of the news media space. 22 November 2021 12:16 PM
ANC's Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro The council met on Monday following last week’s postponement of the swearing-in ceremony. 22 November 2021 11:58 AM
Herman Mashaba did not run Joburg well - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says they will not support Herman Mashaba to be mayor of the City of J... 22 November 2021 11:00 AM
Coalitions: ANC licking its lips as opposition parties fail to reach consensus Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on potential coalitions in hung councils around the country. 22 November 2021 7:18 AM
Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions The cracks are beginning to show in the lead up to the Johannesburg metro council after the DA announced that it would not support... 21 November 2021 7:19 AM
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut but nothing was stolen. 19 November 2021 12:36 PM
Mandisa Nkwenkwezi: I have always been fascinated by hats Founder and creative at Nzwakazi Millinery, Mandisa Nkwenkwezi says she added beadwork and a touch of Africa to her hats. 20 November 2021 10:59 AM
Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension Prasa this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract. 19 November 2021 12:29 PM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Dudu Busani-Dube shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 22 November 2021 12:25 PM
I feel honoured that SA has fallen in love with me - Idols SA winner Berry The 31-year-old from Cape Town became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Adele breaking down after being reunited with teacher goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 November 2021 8:29 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Covid protests against Europe anger & violence over new restrictions

The World View - Covid protests against Europe anger & violence over new restrictions

22 November 2021 8:32 AM

A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.

H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.

 


The World View - Safety for Afghan footballers a women’s team has flown to England

19 November 2021 8:44 AM

Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
 
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.



 

The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

18 November 2021 8:37 AM

India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
 
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.

 

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:52 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

 

The World View - An Ebola vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

12 November 2021 8:40 AM

A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
 
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting! 

 

The World View - East European migrant crisis Russian president’s being blamed

11 November 2021 8:47 AM

Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy. 

 

The World View - Migrant abuse in Belarus the EU accuses Minsk of bully-boy tactics

10 November 2021 8:37 AM

Death sentence in Singapore for a man of especially low intelligence.
 
Vaccination persuasion Austria is taking the whip hand in this.

 

The World View - The UN’s Afghan Famine Warning millions are at risk

9 November 2021 8:49 AM

The Tik Tok rescue me gesture saved an abducted 16 year old girl in America.
 
Transatlantic travel - at last, we’re allowed into America - vaxxed & tested. 

 

The World View - The coal deal more countries have agreed to a fossil-fuel-free future

5 November 2021 8:55 AM

Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
 
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.

 

I am here to have honest conversations with listeners - Relebogile Mabotja

Local

Herman Mashaba did not run Joburg well - Helen Zille

Local Politics

I feel honoured that SA has fallen in love with me - Idols SA winner Berry

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Popcru 'enraged' by continuous attacks on police stations

22 November 2021 2:25 PM

Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

22 November 2021 1:49 PM

The true cost of Black Friday: Things to consider before you splurge

22 November 2021 12:29 PM

