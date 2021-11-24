The World View - A Bus crash in Bulgaria so many questions after 46 were killed

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Gauteng Health condemns attacks on vaccination teams The department says the perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and si... 5 December 2021 3:16 PM
Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday The country has been hit with stage 2 power cuts since Saturday night. 5 December 2021 2:40 PM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - A Bus crash in Bulgaria so many questions after 46 were killed

The World View - A Bus crash in Bulgaria so many questions after 46 were killed

24 November 2021 8:43 AM

A Mexican lottery nightmare a crime gang is ruining a jackpot win.

Black Friday blues a U.K. report suggests bargain buying confusion.

 


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Germany goes vax extreme jabs could be compulsory within weeks

3 December 2021 8:33 AM

Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
 
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Police shooting in Arizona the dead victim was in a wheelchair

2 December 2021 8:36 AM

The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
 
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Greece gets vaccine serious Covid jabs are now compulsory for over 60s

1 December 2021 8:40 AM

France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.

An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World Health Organisation boss urges Vax equality

30 November 2021 8:31 AM

China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.

The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global Covid restrictions Omicron variant triggers new measures

29 November 2021 8:54 AM

The Aircraft stowaway he survived a flight to Miami in a wheel well.

The avenue of the Sphinxes Egypt opens an archaeological wonder. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mining disaster in Russia more have died as the rescue went wrong

26 November 2021 8:43 AM

The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
 
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Death in the English channel at least 30 boat migrants have drowned

25 November 2021 8:33 AM

A Terrorist trial in Sri Lanka but the legal process looks unwieldy.

Prime minister for a day Sweden’s 1st female PM has already quit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Boris Johnson’s crazy speech the British PM delivered something weird

23 November 2021 8:44 AM

Parade casualties more details emerge about the Wisconsin attack

Operation asteroid NASA readies a rocket for a “planetary defence test. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid protests against Europe anger & violence over new restrictions

22 November 2021 8:32 AM

A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.

H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to suspend stage 2 load shedding at 9pm on Sunday

Local

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

Lifestyle Local

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Local

EWN Highlights

Upington police seize drugs worth more than R2 million from bakkie

5 December 2021 4:02 PM

All travellers to UK to show pre-departure COVID tests

5 December 2021 12:53 PM

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

5 December 2021 12:42 PM

