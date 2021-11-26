The World View - Mining disaster in Russia more have died as the rescue went wrong

The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats.
A Terrorist trial in Sri Lanka but the legal process looks unwieldy.
Prime minister for a day Sweden’s 1st female PM has already quit.
A Mexican lottery nightmare a crime gang is ruining a jackpot win.
Black Friday blues a U.K. report suggests bargain buying confusion.
Parade casualties more details emerge about the Wisconsin attack
Operation asteroid NASA readies a rocket for a “planetary defence test.
A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.
H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.
Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.
India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.
Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.
Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.
Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.
A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting!