The World View - Global Covid restrictions Omicron variant triggers new measures

Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty.
The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.
France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.
An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.
China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.
The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados.