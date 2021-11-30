The World View - World Health Organisation boss urges Vax equality

China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.
The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados.
France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.
An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.
The Aircraft stowaway he survived a flight to Miami in a wheel well.
The avenue of the Sphinxes Egypt opens an archaeological wonder.
The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats.
A Terrorist trial in Sri Lanka but the legal process looks unwieldy.
Prime minister for a day Sweden’s 1st female PM has already quit.
A Mexican lottery nightmare a crime gang is ruining a jackpot win.
Black Friday blues a U.K. report suggests bargain buying confusion.
Parade casualties more details emerge about the Wisconsin attack
Operation asteroid NASA readies a rocket for a “planetary defence test.
A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.
H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.
Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.
India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.