The World View - Germany goes vax extreme jabs could be compulsory within weeks

Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty.
The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.
France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.
An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.
China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.
The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados.
The Aircraft stowaway he survived a flight to Miami in a wheel well.
The avenue of the Sphinxes Egypt opens an archaeological wonder.
The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats.
A Terrorist trial in Sri Lanka but the legal process looks unwieldy.
Prime minister for a day Sweden’s 1st female PM has already quit.
A Mexican lottery nightmare a crime gang is ruining a jackpot win.
Black Friday blues a U.K. report suggests bargain buying confusion.
Parade casualties more details emerge about the Wisconsin attack
Operation asteroid NASA readies a rocket for a “planetary defence test.
A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.
H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.