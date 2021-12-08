The World View - Arrest in Paris a Saudi murder suspect linked to Jamal Kashoggi

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116. 12 December 2021 6:30 AM
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year. 11 December 2021 4:22 PM
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption. 11 December 2021 8:13 AM
View all Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
View all Politics
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Business
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
View all Sport
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Arrest in Paris a Saudi murder suspect linked to Jamal Kashoggi

The World View - Arrest in Paris a Saudi murder suspect linked to Jamal Kashoggi

8 December 2021 9:55 AM

An Admission of chaos an insider reveals all about the Afghan evacuation.
 
Sacked by zoom an American boss fires 900 people via video link.
 
Ultimate Positive Learning (the 104-year old’s lesson for all of us. 

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - China’s threats over diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics

10 December 2021 10:19 AM

Exporting rubbish an illegal trade’s been exposed in Romania.

Saudi beauty contest cheating 40 participants have been disqualified. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

9 December 2021 8:49 AM

A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.

A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Beaten for blasphemy protests over a death in Pakistan

7 December 2021 10:29 AM

A US Olympic boycott American diplomats won’t be going to Beijing.
 
A Santa shortage a post pandemic problem for the festive season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Pope’s migrant plea criticism of Europe’s treatment of migrants

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.

A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Germany goes vax extreme jabs could be compulsory within weeks

3 December 2021 8:33 AM

Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
 
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Police shooting in Arizona the dead victim was in a wheelchair

2 December 2021 8:36 AM

The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
 
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Greece gets vaccine serious Covid jabs are now compulsory for over 60s

1 December 2021 8:40 AM

France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.

An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World Health Organisation boss urges Vax equality

30 November 2021 8:31 AM

China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.

The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global Covid restrictions Omicron variant triggers new measures

29 November 2021 8:54 AM

The Aircraft stowaway he survived a flight to Miami in a wheel well.

The avenue of the Sphinxes Egypt opens an archaeological wonder. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections

Local

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows

Local

Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

EWN Highlights

Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

11 December 2021 4:27 PM

Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

11 December 2021 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA